Eaton Vance Management Invests $33,000 in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,975,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.32 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

