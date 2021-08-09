Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 4,947 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $86,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

