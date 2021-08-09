Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 554 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACA. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of ACA opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

