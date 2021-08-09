Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter.

KODK stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

