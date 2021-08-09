Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,640 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,575. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

