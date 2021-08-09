e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.58

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001340 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and $148,392.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00126647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00145565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,050.42 or 0.99683407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00786455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

