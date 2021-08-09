Dynamic Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $143.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,883.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.89 or 0.06873643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.25 or 0.01295130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00358268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00128767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.00583190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.54 or 0.00345530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00285535 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.