DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Raised to $47.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

DXC opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

