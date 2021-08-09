Dundee (DDEJF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 251.81%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

