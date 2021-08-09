Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,888,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $105.88. 76,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,271. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

