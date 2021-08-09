DT Midstream, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of DTM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.97. 267,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,870. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

