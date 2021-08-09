Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 145,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

