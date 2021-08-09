dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

DOTD opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £766.17 million and a P/E ratio of 71.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233.57. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 259.72 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

