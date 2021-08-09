Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.70

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 5034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

