Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.47. 56,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

