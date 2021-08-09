Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE D opened at $76.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

