Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

