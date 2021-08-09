Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.30.

NYSE D traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $75.42. 60,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

