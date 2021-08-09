Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

