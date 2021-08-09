Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $98.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 852,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

