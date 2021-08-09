DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $302.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $310.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

