DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $302.63 on Monday. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $310.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

