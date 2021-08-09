Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DDL opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

