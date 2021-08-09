Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $573,000 Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

