Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,089 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Lumos Pharma worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

