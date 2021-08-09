Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 112,635 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 662.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of 22nd Century Group worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $2,420,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 403,333 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.2% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 136.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

XXII opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. On average, research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XXII shares. Cowen started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

