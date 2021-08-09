Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

