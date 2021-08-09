Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 464,068 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

