Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.40 or 0.00817663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00099489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039975 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

