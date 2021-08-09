DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $12,221.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.00587975 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 658.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,052,870,538 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,092,595 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

