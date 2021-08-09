DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DBRG traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 95,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

