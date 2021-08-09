Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.20. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

