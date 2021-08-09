Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.53. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

DBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $11.46 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.33.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

