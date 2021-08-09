Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. 50,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

