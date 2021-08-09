Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

