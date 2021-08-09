Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €57.68 ($67.86) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €57.57.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

