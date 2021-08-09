Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. 15,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,257. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

