Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $127.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

PZZA opened at $119.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.89. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $122.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 23.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

