Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.11.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE STNG opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $867.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.