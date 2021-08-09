Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.55 million.

