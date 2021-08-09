DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $3,029.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00036475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,543,470 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

