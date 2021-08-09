Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stake Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,950 shares of company stock worth $2,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.14.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $434.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.03. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

