Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Sells $653,040.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DECK opened at $434.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

