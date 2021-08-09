DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 961 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

ENPH stock opened at $179.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.81. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.42, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

