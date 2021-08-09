DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

