DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

NYSE AB opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $51.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

