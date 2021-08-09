DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 8,656 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 191,523 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.52.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

