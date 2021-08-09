DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 57,792 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Separately, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.

BAMR stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

