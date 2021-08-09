Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 212.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,619,000 after buying an additional 1,040,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.92 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

