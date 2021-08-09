Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

